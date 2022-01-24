Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Got Angry On Arohi Akshara Would Confess For Abhi Infront Of Family

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu gets furious at Aarohi and asks Akshara to speak her heart out to everyone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV’s banging show has become the favorite serial of the audience these days. In the coming days, such twists and turns are being seen in the show, which has raised the excitement of the audience towards the show on the seventh sky. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Abhimanyu and Akshara head towards the temple for marriage. On the other hand, the Birla family reaches the Goenka House without the groom taking the procession. However, they tell the Goenka family there that their groom is missing.

The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. It will be further shown in the show that Aarohi puts the blame on Akshara, seeing which Abhimanyu gets furious. He not only supports Akshara, but also asks her to speak her heart out in front of the whole family.

Aarohi accuses Akshara and says, “I can’t stand my happiness with this girl. But today I will not let this happen. So tell me what were you doing with my Abhi over here.” At the same time, Harsh also starts accusing Akshara and says, “I mean my opinion about Akshara was not wrong at all.” Manish Goenka gets furious after hearing Harsh’s words.

Manish tells Harsh to focus on his son Abhimanyu. He says, “Don’t look at your son to see what Gul is feeding. Will scold my daughter.” Abhimanyu, on the other hand, scolds Aarohi and says, “Comes to snatch you only by snatching it, but I will not let you snatch my Akshu.” At the same time, Aarohi says, “It is because of you Akshara, I hate you.”

Akshara and Abhimanyu cry after hearing Aarohi’s words. The preview video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also in the news, in which Abhimanyu asks Akshara to reveal his heart to everyone. He says, “If you don’t say anything today, you will lose me forever.” It was shown in the show that Abhimanyu leaves from there giving Akshara the last chance.