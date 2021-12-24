Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Got To Know About Arohi Truth As He Get Photo Of Akshara

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi’s truth will come out in front of Abhimanyu. In the midst of the wedding rituals, a picture is taken in his hand.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV’s hot show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise these days. The twists and turns coming in the show every day have kept the audience hooked to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Recently in the show it was shown that Goenka and Birla family get ready for Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s wedding. The wedding rituals also begin, for which the entire Goenka family reaches Birla House. Akshara refuses to go there at first, but reaches later. The twists coming in the show do not end here.

Akshara also gets a job in Birla Hospital. He is called to Birla Hospital as a music therapist. Abhimanyu refuses Akshara to accept the job, but she doesn’t listen to him and accepts the job. Apart from this, there is talk of taking forward the marriage of Aarohi and Abhimanyu in Birla House.

Manjari tells these things to the Goenka family, on which Suhasini including Manish gets very angry and she asks Manjari, “Do you guys even want to do this marriage or not.” Apart from this, the next day both the families reach the temple for the wedding puja of Aarohi and Abhimanyu, but Akshara gets stuck on the way due to the storm.

However, Abhimanyu sees Akshara trapped and takes her with him to the temple. There the worship related to the wedding rituals of both begins. Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding card made by Akshara is placed at Ganpati’s feet, but that card also falls down later, as if Ganpati is indicating that Aarohi and Abhimanyu should not get married.

Apart from this, the video of the big twist coming in the show is also becoming very viral. According to the video, Abhimanyu will get a picture of the fire in the health camp, in which Akshara will be seen near Abhi. On seeing the picture, Abhimanyu remembers that the girl was actually Akshara, not Aarohi. He shudders when Aaru’s truth comes to the fore. Now it remains to be seen what action he takes on this matter.