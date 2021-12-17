Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Hurt Akshara And Went Goenka House for Arohi Hand

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the show, Abhimanyu reaches Goenka House to ask for Aarohi’s hand and does not even look at Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’s bang show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ remains ahead in the TRP race these days. The continuous explosions and twists coming in the show have created excitement in the minds of the audience as well. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara tells Aarohi that she and Abhimanyu have no future. Abhimanyu overhears this, which makes him very angry. In this anger, he also tells his family that he is ready to get married wherever he says. But the upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here.

Actually, now Abhimanyu has decided to marry Aarohi. He proposed Aarohi in the hospital, due to which Aarohi’s happiness knew no bounds. Abhimanyu, on the other hand, calls Akshara to meet him. As soon as she reaches there, Abhi tells her that he is going to marry Aarohi.

Abhimanyu tells Akshara, “I am getting married so you prepare the dance. I also have a good option for you, which is perfect for you. Whom I live in front of, Whom I live behind, he is my brother-in-law. Prepare you dance on this song.” Akshara, listening to Abhimanyu, takes Aarohi’s name, to which he says, “Exactly correct answer. Happy your sister’s wedding.”

Akshara starts crying after hearing Abhimanyu’s words. On the other hand, as soon as Aarohi tells these things to the Goenka family, her elder father i.e. Manish Goenka refuses to marry. Apart from this, a video of the show is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which it is shown that Abhimanyu along with his family goes to Goenka House to ask for Aarohi’s hand.

Abhimanyu does not even look at Akshara after stepping into the Goenka family and says, “We have brought a relationship for your daughter Aarohi.” Hearing her talk, Kairav ​​says, “What is the relationship in which there is no love?” Replying to him, Abhimanyu says, “It is an arranged marriage, there should be more desire to be together than love. Give me the coconut of Shagun in my hand and make the relationship firm.”