Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Leave His Own Engagement Ceremony And Reached To Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It will be shown in the show that Abhimanyu will leave his engagement function and reach Goenka House near Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV’s famous program ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise these days. New turns and twists are being seen in the show every day, which has created excitement among the audience regarding the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara and Abhimanyu get stuck in the jungles somewhere. There they accidentally drink alcohol and intoxicated they also tell their heartfelt words to each other. But as soon as their eyes open the next day, both of them do not remember anything.

The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. The show will show that the Goenka and Birla family will prepare for the engagement of Abhimanyu and Aarohi. Manjari wants that this engagement ceremony should not be held in any hotel but in her own house. However Mahima and Harshavardhana refuse to do so.

But Mahima’s husband agrees to this and the engagement ceremony takes place in Birla House itself. For this the entire Goenka family reaches Birla House. But as they enter, Manish and Akhilesh overhear Harsh calling them Nachaniya. To answer this, Manish goes to Harsh and starts dancing by holding his hand.

On the other hand Abhimanyu comes to know that Akshara had come to his room. Actually, his shirt gets blown away by the strong wind and he sees Akshara’s bracelet hanging there. While the entire family comes to Birla House for the engagement, Akshara makes excuses for not coming. Abhimanyu calls Akshara and immediately asks her to reach there.

The video of the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also becoming very viral, in which it will be seen that Abhimanyu leaves his engagement function and reaches Goenka House to pick up Akshara. He forcibly makes her sit on his bike. But meanwhile the ring falls in the Goenka house itself.