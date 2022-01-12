Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Saves Akshara Life Now Akshu Willl Try To Break Arohi Wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will present that Abhimanyu will save Akshara’s life, alternatively Akshara will assume whether or not she ought to permit Aarohi and Abhi to get married or not?

Star Plus’s bang serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a whole lot of noise as of late. Such twists and turns are coming within the present, which has elevated the joy of the individuals in the direction of the present 4 occasions. Lately in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was proven that Abhimanyu one way or the other manages to get braveness and performs Akshara’s operation. Akshara is damage on her throat, so Mahima explains to her that if he loves Akshu, she should function on him.

The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ don’t finish right here. It will likely be proven within the present that Akshara will regain consciousness. Some movies associated to the upcoming episodes of the present are additionally turning into fiercely viral on social media. It’s seen within the video that Abhimanyu ends Akshara’s operation and goes close to the door. In the meantime, Mahima sees that Akshara’s life is saved.

Abhimanyu breathes a sigh of aid seeing Akshara’s situation. There’s a wave of happiness within the Goenka and Birla households as quickly as Akshara involves her senses. He’s shifted from the operation theater to the final ward. Manish, Aarohi and Kairav ​​anticipate Akshara to regain consciousness, however Mahima reaches there within the meantime. She asks them to go away from there.

Mahima, whereas speaking to Akshara, says, “If anybody is most vital to Akshara at the moment, it’s Abhimanyu.” Mahima drops Abhimanyu with Akshara, saying that her situation is crucial, so the presence of a senior physician is a should. After she leaves, Abhimanyu holds Akshu’s hand and waits for her to regain consciousness.

The preview video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ can also be making a whole lot of headlines on social media. It will likely be proven that Akshara, after regaining consciousness, asks Aarohi to reply her outdated query, as a result of which Aarohi stays silent. Neil, alternatively, tells Abhi that he’s going to make the most important mistake of his life. Not solely this, when Aarohi will get a name for the examination, Akshara wonders whether or not she ought to let these two get married?