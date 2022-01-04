Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Try To Stop Engagement With Arohi

A new twist is about to come in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Actually, Abhimanyu comes up with a new trick to stop the engagement with Aarohi.

Star Plus’ famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. The new twists coming in the show every day have kept the audience hooked to the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was seen that Goenka family reaches Birla House for Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding. On the other hand, Abhimanyu comes to know that Akshara had come to his room, so he calls and immediately asks her to attend the engagement function. But the special thing is that in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ there are going to be many more explosions.

Many videos related to the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is seen in these videos that Akshara gets ready to go for the engagement, but the cab man is unable to reach Goenka House on the other hand. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu reaches the Goenka house to pick him up.

Akshara gets shocked seeing Abhimanyu. At the same time, Abhimanyu tells him, “You have to dance. By the way, I saw the taxi outside, it was not coming to Birla House, so I canceled. Come with me, the program has started.” Akshara refuses to go there on Abhimanyu’s talk, to which he says, “You can come into my heart, come to my room, then what is the problem in coming to the engagement.”

Showing the bracelet to Akshara, Abhimanyu continues, “How did he come to my room. Was caught stealing. On his talk, Akshara said, “Don’t say anything, there was going to be a short circuit in your room. The shirt should not catch fire, so I put it to the side, it must have got stuck in it.” At the same time, Abhimanyu says, “I was about to come to pick you up on a mare. But the engagement is with your sister, so I have come on a bike.

Abhimanyu forcefully puts Akshara on the bike and takes her away from there. Apart from this, a video of ‘Yeh Rishta…’ is also in the news, in which engagement rituals are seen. During the ceremony, Abhi makes Aarohi wear the ring, but when Aaru’s turn comes, Abhi is seen hurting his hand.

Apart from this, another lie of Aarohi is going to come out in front of Akshara. Actually, Aarohi tries to give a bribe to give MD exam, Akshara comes to know about this. On asking Akshara, Aarohi says that she is doing all this for Abhi.