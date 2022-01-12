Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Accident Because Of Arohi Abhimanyu Step On It

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara will meet with an accident on account of Aarohi and shall be dropped at the hospital in a essential situation.

Star Plus’s banging present ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making loads of noise today. Within the coming days, such twists are coming within the present, which has multiplied the thrill of the viewers in the direction of the present. Not solely this, the present can also be repeatedly working forward within the TRP race. Lately in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was proven that Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s mehendi operate takes place at Goenka Home, the place Abhi’s identify mehndi is by accident utilized on Akshara’s hand.

On the opposite hand Neel additionally sees Aarohi giving cash to somebody. However the twists and turns within the present don’t finish right here. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to take a turning level, which may change the lives of Akshara, Aarohi and Abhimanyu as properly. Really, Akshara could have a horrible accident on account of Aarohi within the present. He shall be dropped at the hospital in essential situation.

Some movies associated to this are additionally turning into fiercely viral on social media. It is proven in these movies that Akshara will get maintain of Aarohi’s fact and likewise questions him. However Aarohi runs away from her to attend the surgical procedure with Mahima. Nevertheless, Akshara doesn’t hand over and goes after him.

Akshara tries to succeed in Aarohi by taking a shortcut, however she leaves from there. On the opposite hand, Akshara will get right into a severe accident. He is delivered to Birla Hospital in essential situation and instantly taken to the operation theatre. Abhimanyu is unable to see Akshu, however he realizes that one thing is fallacious.

A senior physician is required for the operation. In such a state of affairs, seeing Abhimanyu within the hall, the medical doctors go to name him. As Abhi enters the operation theatre, he’s shocked to see Akshara. The preview video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ can also be turning into very viral, wherein Abhimanyu says that he won’t be able to function Akshara. On the opposite hand Mahima consoles him that if he’s in love with Akshu then he will certainly do the operation.