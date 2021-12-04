Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Aka Pranali Rathod Took Stand For Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: For the love of Abhimanyu, Akshara has taken a big step against the family. The video related to this is also going viral.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV’s most famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has become the favorite of the audience these days. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day. While on one hand Abhimanyu is ready to do anything for Akshara’s love, now Akshara has also decided to come forward for Abhimanyu’s sake. A few days back Akshara had confessed to the Birla family that she had nothing in mind for Abhimanyu. But now Akshara has made up her mind to go against the family and ruin herself for the love of Abhimanyu.

Actually, Abhimanyu has been accused by the minister’s daughter Ruby, due to which the name of Birla Hospital is getting spoiled, as well as Abhimanyu’s license can be canceled if found guilty. But Akshara came forward to get Abhimanyu out of this swamp. He even gave a statement in front of everyone to save Abhimanyu.

Let us tell you that Akshara was in Abhimanyu’s cabin at the time when Ruby came there. In such a situation, Akshara knows that Abhimanyu is innocent. But Akshara was clearly forbidden by the Goenka family to testify in her favor. Kairav ​​also tried to stop Akshu, on which he spoke his heart.

Akshara said, “It is wrong to destroy yourself in love, but it is wrong to see it ruined. If he is being defamed in love for me, then I am ready to be ruined to save him.” Abhimanyu himself stopped Akshara from giving testimony, but she did not listen. Abhimanyu said to Akshara, “When you don’t love why have you come to save me.” Akshara was about to answer Abhimanyu’s words, but she stopped.

A video related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also going viral on social media in which Akshara defends Abhimanyu by saying, “Miss Ruby is lying. I have recorded video, which has everything. This video will now go viral on the internet too.” Ruby gets shocked hearing Akshara’s words.