Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Cries Reaction On Abhimanyu And Arohi Marriage Got Fixed – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took this step

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’s banging show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is on TV these days. The explosions happening in the show have created excitement among the people regarding the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Abhimanyu proposes Aarohi for marriage, while Aarohi, who has always liked Abhimanyu, also gets ready for marriage in a hurry. On the other hand Abhimanyu goes and tells this to Akshara and taunts her and asks her to prepare a dance for her sister’s wedding.

The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. It will be shown in the show that Abhimanyu along with his entire Birla family reaches Goenka House to ask for Aarohi’s hand. But he does not look at Akshara even once. Manish Goenka, on the other hand, categorically denies Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s relationship at first.

Kairav ​​also asks Abhimanyu, “How is the relationship when there is no love in the relationship.” To this Abhimanyu replies that it is an arranged marriage, here being together is more important than love. Abhimanyu also explains to Manish Goenka about the relationship, which makes them agree. Both the families make sure of their relationship by giving Shagun coconut to Abhimanyu and Aarohi. At the same time, Akshara starts seeing all this standing away.

Akshara cannot tolerate all this, due to which she goes to the kitchen and starts crying there. In no time Aarohi reaches there, seeing that Akshara wipes her tears and tries to rejoice in his happiness. Akshara even takes the sight of her younger sister. Abhimanyu reaches the kitchen after Aarohi leaves.

Abhimanyu taunts Akshara and tells her that her sister’s relationship is confirmed, so she should sweeten her mouth. Hearing Abhimanyu’s words, Akshara picks up a sweet. On the other hand, Abhimanyu starts eating a lot of sweets in displeasure. Seeing this behavior of hers, Akshara gets upset and shouts at her. The video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ related to this is also becoming very viral.