Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Goenka Goes Missing Abhimanyu Try To Find Her Here Abhimanyu took this step

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: A twist is coming soon in the show. Actually, Akshara will go somewhere, due to which Abhimanyu gets worried.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’s banging show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has dominated the TV world these days. The twists and turns coming on the show have also made it in the race for TRP. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that the Goenka family gets annoyed by the lies told by Harshvardhan and breaks the relationship between Aarohi and Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Aarohi gets the pictures of the accident in the camp, but Akshara and Abhimanyu’s photos are lost from her. The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will show that a Christmas party is organized for the children by the Birla family. While everyone from the Birla family attends, Akshara and Aarohi, being employees of the hospital, also attend the party. At the same time, Vansh turns into a Santa and reaches the Birla family’s Christmas party.

In the party where everyone is dancing and having fun with each other, Aarohi is busy looking for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s picture. Seeing Aarohi upset, Harsh asks him the reason, to which Aarohi tells him everything. Aarohi says that she wanted to get Abhimanyu, that is why she told such a big lie.

Apart from this, the Goenka family also enters the Christmas party. Seeing Manish Goenka there, Harshvardhan apologizes to him with folded hands and Manish also forgives him. The two families reconcile and everyone enjoys the party.

Now another new twist is about to come in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. A video of the show is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which it will be seen that Akshara has gone missing. Abhimanyu tries his best to find her. He also goes to the guard and inquires about Akshara, where he learns that she had left the hospital in the afternoon itself.