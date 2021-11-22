Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Goes Birla House With Abhimanyu And Confess Before Them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara will go to Birla House with Abhimanyu and will confess her heart there in front of everyone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV’s banging serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise these days. In the coming days, the audience gets to see new twists and turns in the show. While Abhimanyu had confessed to Birla and Goenka family a few days ago that he loves Akshara and not Aarohi, Aarohi too got angry and cut a vein in his hand. On the other hand Abhimanyu’s family says that if Akshara confesses in front of them that she likes him then they are ready to get him stopped.

The special thing is that the twists coming in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ have not ended here. Actually, now Akshara will accompany Abhimanyu to his house i.e. Birla House and will also confess his heartfelt words in front of the family members. The video related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also becoming very viral on social media.

In the viral video of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu announced in front of the entire Birla family that he would bring Akshu home today and she would speak her heart out in front of everyone. On the other hand Akshara also keeps waiting for Abhimanyu to go to Birla Haul. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu reaches there with his bike.

Abhimanyu brings Akshara with him to Birla House and says, “Finish the question that is in everyone’s eyes.” To this Akshara also said, “I cannot remain silent any longer. I have to tell what are the feelings I have for Abhi.” There is a lot of excitement among the audience regarding this video.

Regarding the video, the audience also believes that Akshara will categorically refuse Abhimanyu’s love for the sake of her younger sister Aarohi and will back down. However, it is yet to be seen what exactly Akshara announces to the Birla family.