Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Ready To Marry With Abhimanyu As He Proposed Her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’s banging show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise on TV these days. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day, which has kept the audience hooked to the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara gets upset with some thing and goes away from the hospital. As soon as Abhimanyu comes to know about this, he goes after her to find her. The special thing is that now an interesting twist is about to come in the show.

Actually, Akshara meets Abhimanyu, after which she talks to her grandfather i.e. Manish Goenka. Then Akhilesh Goenka tells that there is only one way to come towards the city, but there the bridge built on the way is broken. In such a situation, they will have to stay together in the forests. Abhimanyu and Akshara find a house in the forest itself.

Abhimanyu and Akshara stay there and accidentally drink the liquor kept there. Both dance together while intoxicated and also have a lot of fun jokes. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu asks her to express her heart. At the same time, Akshara also confesses that she is in love with Abhimanyu.

Now another twist is about to come in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the videos related to which are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. Actually, Abhimanyu will propose Akshara for marriage, on the other hand Akshara will also agree to tie the knot with Abhi.

Abhimanyu tells Akshara, “We get married, then what will anyone do to us. Will you marry me?” Hearing Abhimanyu’s words, Akshara agrees. On the other hand, after the road is cleared, Kairav ​​sets out to find both Manish, Aarohi and Harshvardhan. Here Abhimanyu tries to fulfill Akshara’s demand. Now it will be seen in the show that even after regaining consciousness, Akshara and Abhimanyu will be together.