Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Reveals She Saved Abhimanyu From Fire In Camp And Confessed Her Feelings – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I Saved You From Fire In Camp

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will confess in front of Abhimanyu that she was saved from the fire by none other than him.

Star Plus’s banging program ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day, which has increased the excitement of the audience towards the show even more. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara and Abhimanyu get trapped in the jungles due to bridge breaking. They find a house there, in which they stay. But by mistake, both of them drink the liquor kept there and intoxicated they also start speaking their hearts to each other.

The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. The show is going to have a big bang soon. Actually, Akshara will confess in front of Abhimanyu that she was not saved from the fire by Aarohi but by Akshara herself. Not only this, she also confesses her heart in front of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu is about to fall into the fire suddenly when Akshara catches him. She scolds him saying, “Have you gone mad, what is the fire. You will burn yourself with fire. That day also you jumped in the same fire. I saved you and know how scared I was.” Abhi is shocked to hear Akshara’s words and asks did you save me.

Responding to Abhimanyu’s questions, Akshara further said, “What else. If not me, who else will save? Whatever I love you.” Akshara closes her mouth after saying this, to which Abhi says, “Say what were you saying. Don’t shut your mouth, say you love me.” Hearing Abhimanyu’s words, Akshara speaks her heart.

Simultaneously, Abhimanyu also asks Akshara to marry him. Abhi says, “Shivaji was not able to live without Sati, I was not able to live either. will you marry me Now.” Abhimanyu tries to fulfill Akshara’s demand by cutting off her thumb. At the same time, as soon as the Goenka and Birla family reach in search of them, they find that both are lying unconscious.