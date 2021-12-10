Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Saved Abhimanyu Life From Fire Arohi Took Its Credit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV’s banging show is making a lot of noise these days. New twists and turns are coming in the show every day, which has made the show even more fun. Recently it has been shown in the show that Akshara, Abhimanyu, Neil and Aarohi have gone for a health camp. While Akshara reaches there with Abhimanyu, Neel comes there with Aarohi. Although Abhimanyu still likes Akshara, Aarohi is also not ready to give up. Apart from this, another big twist is going to come soon in the show. Actually, Aarohi will deliberately instill hatred for Akshara in Abhimanyu’s mind, while Abhi will also start thinking of Akshu as unfaithful.

The video related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is seen in the video of the show that a fire breaks out in the camp and Abhimanyu gets trapped there. Abhimanyu is unable to come out of the camp and falls unconscious due to the flames and smoke. Meanwhile, Akshara comes there and risks her own life to save Abhimanyu.

Akshara takes Abhimanyu out of there wearing a white coat. But Abhimanyu misunderstands her as Aarohi and starts thanking her heartily. When Abhimanyu regains consciousness, he tells Neel and Aarohi that Aarohi saved his life. Though Neil asks her, “Aarohi really saved you?”

Replying to Neil, Abhimanyu says, “I saw inside, it was dragging me wearing a white coat.” Aarohi on the other hand also does not clear Abhimanyu’s misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu asks about Akshara, “She is nowhere to be seen.” Hearing Abhimanyu’s words, Aarohi bursts out saying, “She has gone.” Hearing Aarohi’s words, Abhimanyu gets teary-eyed.

Now it remains to be seen in the show whether Abhimanyu will really start hating Akshara by believing Aarohi’s words or will he talk to Akshara about it. At the same time, it will also be interesting to see how Akshara will react to Aarohi’s move.