Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Akshara Will Break Arohi And Abhimanyu Wedding

TV’s banging present ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making lots of noise lately. Within the coming days, such twists and turns are being seen within the present, which has taken the viewers’s pleasure in the direction of the present to the seventh heaven. Just lately in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was proven that Abhimanyu saves Akshara’s life. After the operation, he’s shifted to the traditional ward. Akshara learns by means of a nurse that nobody else however Abhimanyu has executed her operation, after which she stops and remembers him.

However the twists coming within the present ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ don’t finish right here. It is going to be seen in this system that Akshara’s great-grandmother tells her about her mom Naira and says that she at all times supported the reality. Neel, however, brings Shagun’s turmeric to the Goenka home, however Akshara by accident will get it.

Movies associated to the present are making headlines on social media. It was proven within the video that after regaining consciousness, Akshara was dropped at the Goenka Home. Right here Anand advised everybody that he must be taken care of precisely like a affected person. In the meantime, Harsh begins speaking about marriage, to which Suhasini Goenka says that it’ll not be proper to postpone the wedding.

Whereas Akshara is resting on one hand, Aarohi prepares for her examination. The subsequent morning, Aarohi involves Akshara to apologize, however Akshu begins asking her to reply the query. She explains to him that mendacity won’t assist and it’ll damage Abhi too. However Aarohi is just not able to take heed to her.

Aarohi will get a name that the examination can be held right this moment, because of which she is decided to attend it. Other than this, the preview video of the present can also be turning into very viral, wherein the great-grandmother explains to Akshara that Naira at all times selected the trail of reality, which is a bit bitter to start with, however later all the things seems to be proper.