Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Arohi Sides Akshara And Wins Birla Family Heart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV’s famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise these days. The twists and turns coming on the show have also increased the excitement of the people. Recently in the show it was shown that Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi and Neel together go to the health camp. But there a fire breaks out, in which Abhimanyu gets trapped. However, Akshara rescues him from that fire and takes him out. But the surprising thing is that Abhimanyu understands that Aarohi has saved his life. At the same time, Aarohi also lies about Akshara in front of Abhimanyu.

The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. Now Aarohi will win the hearts of the Birla family by lying and will completely put Akshara on the sidelines. At the same time, even in the Birla family, Abhimanyu’s parents do not tire of praising Aarohi. Not only this, he also reaches Goenka House to thank Aarohi.

A video related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is seen in the video that Aarohi and Neil reach Birla House with Abhimanyu. At the same time, Abhimanyu has also told everyone that Aarohi saved his life. With this, Aarohi’s image becomes good in front of the Birla family.

Abhimanyu’s mother Manjari comes and hugs Aarohi and starts thanking him. While Abhimanyu’s father reaches Goenka House and says, “Aarohi saved Abhimanyu’s life by playing on his life. Aarohi, we will not forget this favor of yours for the rest of our life.

Apart from Aarohi and Abhimanyu, Akshara also reaches Goenka House. But nobody gets to know that it was Akshara who saved Abhimanyu’s life, not Aarohi. Now it remains to be seen in the show how this misunderstanding between Abhimanyu and Birla family will be cleared and how will Akshara react to Aarohi’s talk. Apart from this, it is also believed that Abhimanyu will also get away from Akshara due to Aarohi’s lies.