Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Spoiler Alert, YRkkh New Promo: As soon as Akshara stepped into the Birla House, Akshu expressed her love to Abhi as a family chore!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The fans of YRKKH were waiting for this sequence for a long time. In such a situation, this dream of the fans will be fulfilled, but how much reality will be there and how much lies will be known soon.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Confusion continues in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Earlier there was confusion between Goenka and Birla family. At the same time, now the audience will see that Akshara has expressed her love to Abhi in front of everyone. The fans of YRKKH were waiting for this sequence for a long time. In such a situation, this dream of the fans will be fulfilled, but how much reality will be there and how much lies will be known soon.

Actually, it is shown in the show that Abhi and his father get into an argument, in which Abhi challenges and says that Akshara loves him and he will love Akshara only. In such a situation, Mr. Birla tells Abhi that if Akshara says this in front of all of us, then surely he will make Akshara-Abhi’s omen today.

In such a situation, Abhi becomes very happy and goes to Akshara. Akshara is shocked to see Abhi with her, when Abhi tells her without telling her that Akshara will have to move in with him. In such a situation, Akshara sits behind Abhi on the bike and walks. Akshara learns that Abhi is taking her to his house. As Akshara steps into Birla House. The old stuck work of the Birla family gets resolved. Seeing this, Abhi’s uncle gets very surprised.

When Abhi meets Akshu most, he first puts his heart in front of Akshara, after which Akshara also openly praises Abhi and then says that Akshu loves Abhi.

Hearing this, both Abhi’s brothers and his mother Manjari become very happy. But how long will this happiness last? Fans are very happy to see this sequence. But it is believed that this dream sequence is going to happen. In the actual sequence, Akshara will categorically deny the love affair with Abhi. So that Abhi will be badly broken.