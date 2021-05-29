Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert



Mumbai: The Goenkas are making ready for Sirat and Ranveer’s marriage ceremony in Star Plus present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Nonetheless, a large twist awaits them. Additionally Learn – Anupama Large Twist: Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Would not Wish to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

Within the upcoming episode, we are going to see that whereas Sirat was already in her bridal apparel, she will get to know {that a} boxing match has been preponed and she or he wants to go away for that. She is going to then inform Kartik and Ranveer about the identical who will assist her on this resolution and the Goenkas too will want her one of the best. Nonetheless, no one is conscious that it’s a deliberate conspiracy by Ranveer’s father who needs to cease the marriage at any price. Ranveer’s father believes that Sirat shouldn’t be the right match for his son and provides that ‘Sirat shouldn’t be even ok to turn out to be a servant at his home.’ Additionally Learn – Anupama Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Lashes Out At Anupama, Questions Her ‘Closeness’ With Advait

We now have already seen that Ranveer’s father’s sudden entry had left everybody shocked and confused. Sirat too was frightened that he would possibly disrupt her marriage. It’s due to this that Kartik had deliberate to prepone the wedding by a couple of hours. Additionally Learn – TRP Report Week 19: Anupamaa Slips to No. 4; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Prime

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see what is going to occur subsequent. Will Ranveer’s father disrupt the marriage? Will Sirat get marry? If sure, whom will she marry – Kartik or Ranveer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra. The present is produced Rajan Shahi.