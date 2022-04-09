Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai The footage of the accident involving Abhimanyu Akshara and Aarohi detonation know what happened know what happened

Thursday’s episode of Star Plus’ very popular and popular show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” started with the troubled face of Akshara, who wants to know the truth from Aarohi. The episode shows that Aarohi is BG in a surgery and plans to emotionally blackmail Akshara to hide the truth. Akshara reaches home and waits for Aarohi to come back.

Last day in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara and Abhimanyu get a wedding photoshoot done. But then the child comes there who tells that he saw Aarohi at the accident site near the temple. On hearing his words, the ground slips under Akshara’s feet.

The next day, Abhimanyu receives a message from a private detective asking for money. He immediately sends money to get the footage from the crash site. Later, Neel, Shefali, Parth and Manjari stop her from going to the hospital and ask her to choose a lehenga for Akshara. Abhimanyu thinks of Akshara in a purple dress, though he gets lost in Akshara’s thoughts while selecting the lehenga. Not only this, he also starts dancing with Akshara in his dreams.

On the other hand, Aarohi gets nervous seeing Akshara at Goenka House. Akshara takes him outside and asks him if there is any connection between him and Manjari’s accident. Aarohi says yes and asks her to keep quiet as it may affect their personal and professional life. Akshara starts tearing up and tells Aarohi that she told her to be careful.

Aarohi tells Akshara that it was only an accident, no one was dead. On hearing this Akshara gets furious and slaps him. Akshara tells him that both of them have lost their mother and it is not right for her to say such a thing about someone’s mother. Akshara then tells him that she will tell Abhimanyu about it.

In the coming episodes, we will see that Akshara leaves the house to meet Abhimanyu and Aarohi follows him so that he does not say anything to him. Abhimanyu then calls her and asks her to come to the hospital. Once they reach they find Goenka and Birla in the hospital and Neel tells them that Abhimanyu wants to show them something. Keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” to know what happens next.