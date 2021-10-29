Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai This actress refused to bid farewell to Shivangi Joshi, know what was the reason

Shivangi Joshi, who left the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, was given a farewell party on the last day on the sets. But there was a co-actress of Shivangi on the set who refused to bid farewell to Shivangi. This actress is none other than actress Neeti Joshi, who plays Naira’s mother-in-law in YRKKH.

Yes, Niyati Joshi said that she will not say goodbye to Shivangi because she does not like ‘goodbye’ at all. Niyati Joshi has also been in this show for a long time. In such a situation, Niyati’s relationship with Shivangi on the set has been very beautiful. Many a times, both the actresses have been seen singing, eating and drinking together on the sets of YRKKH.

In many of Shivangi’s Tik Tok and Instagram videos, Niyati has been seen having fun with her. Niyati does not want to say ‘bye-bye’ to such a beautiful relationship. He shared this with his fans on social media. (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What Rajan Shahi doesn’t feel without ‘Kittu-Naira’ from ‘Yeh Rishta’? Will work with Mohsin Khan again!)

Niyati made a post in which she wrote for Shivangi- ‘After my last shot with Shivangi, I told her that I will not say bye to you. Because I really hate good bye. Just hug me like you days we hug each other and end by saying si u soon. Today is the last day of ‘Kaira Aur Kayarat’. In the last days we shared an even deeper bond with each other. We became a good bond. I will miss the infinite number of things we used to discuss about. Our interesting topics.

According to India Forms, Niyati further said for Shivangi- ‘You have always been very sincere, have always been honest about your work. You did the same thing today. Keep shining like always. Do good work and achieve even bigger achievements. All the best my girl.’

Let me tell you, Shivangi Joshi, who has been playing the character of Naira for the last 6 years, when it came time to leave the show, she became so emotional that she got depressed two days ago. At the same time, the producers of YRKKH also became very emotional about Shivangi Joshi leaving the show.