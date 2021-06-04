Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist





Mumbai: Ranveer and Sirat within the Star Plus present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are lastly married. After Sirat returned from the boxing match, Kartik carries her to the marriage venue and she or he lastly marries Ranveer. Additionally Learn – TRP Report Week 21: Yeh Rishta Beats Anupamaa Once more to Seize The Prime Spot | Full Record

Sirat and Ranveer at the moment are set to bid adieu to the Goenkas and Mauri, leaving them with a heavy coronary heart. This may make Goenkas unhappy, particularly Kartik’s son Kairav. Whereas the household is attempting to cheer up Kairav, Kartik too is feeling lonely. Nevertheless, he doesn’t share his emotions with anybody. Within the upcoming episode we are going to see that when Sirat and Ranveer attain his house, a drained Sirat rapidly falls asleep. When Sirat wakes up after her telephone rings, she finds that it’s Kairav who then tells her about Kartik. This may make Sirat fear about Kartik. Will Sirat’s concern for Kartik create an issue in her marriage? Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra-Nisha Ought to Not Converse to Media: Chahatt Khanna Feedback on The Home Violence Case

Effectively, we have now already seen how a reporter mistook Kartik to be Sirat’s husband. Whereas that point Ranveer didn’t object or really feel unhealthy about it, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see if issues change between him and Sirat due to Kartik within the coming days. Additionally Learn – Nisha Rawal Calls for THIS as Alimony From Karan Mehra as Home Abuse Case Will get Murkier

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Karan Kundra, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.

