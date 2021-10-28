Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What doesn’t Rajan Shahi feel without ‘Kittu-Naira’ from ‘Yeh Rishta’? Will work with Mohsin Khan again!

For 6 years, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were associated with ‘Yeh Rishta…’. Since then, both the actors have said goodbye to YRKKH forever.

Producer Rajan Shahi is missing his old lead a lot after the track of ‘Kittu Aur Naira’ in the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ ended. For 6 years, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were associated with ‘Yeh Rishta…’. Since then, both the actors have said goodbye to YRKKH forever. While the show makers are missing this pair, the fans of Shivangi and Mohsin are also missing Karthik-Naira.

Fans are also curious to know what Mohsin is up to after leaving the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and what projects he will be working on in the coming days. It is reported that Mohsin Khan is going to be seen in a big show soon.

According to Bollywood Life- Mohsin was preparing to leave the show before leaving the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In such a situation, Mohsin was in contact with different production houses 6-7 months ago. While Mohsin was busy with new endeavors, the producers of the show Yeh Rishta were also informed that Mohsin was looking for work outside.

It was only after Mohsin left the show that preparations were made to add a sequel to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the show was given a new direction. Now the news is also coming that Rajan Shahi is preparing to make another show in which Mohsin Khan can also be seen.

According to the news – Mohsin Khan was bored of doing the same type of role, after which now he wants some newness. According to sources, Mohsin also has offers for OTT web shows and movies. It is being said that in the coming days, Mohsin can also be seen in an OTT web show.