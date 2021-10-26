Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: When Shivangi Joshi was leaving the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta’, Rajan Shahi’s eyes filled with Tears For ‘Naira’ Being Very emotional

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: Shivangi Joshi, who has been playing the role of Naira and Seerat for the last 6 years, became very emotional on the last day of her episode. At the same time, show maker Rajan Shahi also looked very emotional while giving farewell to Shivangi.

The track of ‘Karthik-Seerat’ in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been scrapped. In such a situation, now a new beginning of the show is going to start with the new generation. Shivangi Joshi, who has been playing the role of Naira and Seerat for the last 6 years, became very emotional during this time. At the same time, show maker Rajan Shahi also looked very emotional while giving farewell to Shivangi. The atmosphere on the sets was so emotional for the team of ‘Yeh Rishta’ that even the show’s producer Rajan Shahi could not hold back his tears in front of the crew and started crying.

Many pictures of Shivangi’s farewell have surfaced from the sets of YRKKH which are being shared a lot by Shivangi and Mohsin fans. Rajan Shahi himself has shared some pictures of the time of cake cutting from the set. Shivangi is seen with wet eyes in these pictures.

Sharing these pictures, Rajan Shahi has written a long post being emotional. Rajan Shahi thanked Shivangi and said- ‘Thank you Shivangi Joshi for this gratitude. Thank you team unit cast and crew of YRKKH.’ (Yeh Rishta has worked in Kya Kehlata Hai from Mohena Kumari of DID to Karan Kundrra, due to which the actors were discharged from the show)

Rajan told- ‘Yesterday was the day to say thank you to all of them. Together we have set a benchmark. Such a profession, hardworking talent and above all such a nice person. In my career of 29 years, I have never seen such a person as a director-producer. Hope every production house, maker and channel is lucky enough to work with you. You have always stood firm with the channel, makers from day one. She remained like this till her last day on the sets. ‘

Rajan further said- ‘In these 6 years there were 1000 such regions where so many questions were raised, but you proved what is inside you which kept the whole team cherished. You are professional and have always stood by your team. With respect to all our co-actors, I can proudly say thank you. Mohsin and you always maintained this pair, best pair and team.

Being very emotional, Rajan Shahi said – ‘Yesterday this was the first time that I cried in front of my unit. Thanks Yashodaji. For the first time in my career, my life, I shed tears in front of the unit. Now the new experience is ready for me and my team. ‘

