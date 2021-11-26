‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”s ‘Naira’ becomes ‘Balika Vadhu’, Shivangi Joshi’s new journey begins, watch video

Balika Vadhu: The story of the show will be presented in such a way that Anand will be a 17-year-old girl who is fearless and carefree. Wants to live in her thoughts and wants to be free.

Shivangi Joshi, who won the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will now be seen as ‘Anandi’. Yes, Shivangi Joshi has entered the Colors show ‘Balika Vadhu’ as a big Anandi. Shivangi’s opposite ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ fame actor Randeep Rai will be in the show. Excitement has already arisen among the fans regarding this pair.

This relationship will not be less than a toxic relationship for him. But soon the prince of Anandi’s dreams will take her away from all these troubles. But Hero’s entry will be a little late. Recently, a promo from the show has surfaced in which Anandi is shown laughing. ‘Ten years have passed, your happiness has grown. The childhood relationship with the liver became fetters. Anandi’s new dawn is coming to break those shackles.

So from 1st December a new journey of big happiness is going to start. Let me tell you, earlier Shivangi Joshi was in the role of Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then in the same show she played the character of Seerat. Fans were very fond of Shivangi in both Naira and Seerat characters. (Shivangi Joshi took a bold avatar as soon as she came out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; reached Dubai!)

At the same time, Shivangi fans are very eager to see her in the role of Anandi in the show Balika Vadhu. After leaving the show ‘Yeh Rishta’, Shivangi went on Dubai Tour for Me Time. His friends were also with him in this trip. Then Shivangi had told that soon she will surprise her fans. Fans are very happy to get this surprise of Shivangi.