Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new ‘Akshara’ gives competition to Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi said this about ‘Naira’

Kartik and Seerat’s daughters Aarohi and Akshara are all grown up now. Due to the generation leap, new faces have got a place in the show.

The track of Naira-Seerat and Kartik is being finished in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. At the same time, preparations are being made to take the show forward with a new story. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a long leap. Kartik and Seerat’s daughters Aarohi and Akshara are all grown up now. Due to the generation leap, new faces have got a place in the show.

At the same time, the old main characters of the show have left the show. While Mohsin Khan had already finished her scenes in the show, Shivangi has also completed her final shots and wrapped up the shoot. The show started in the year 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the month of January. Hina appeared in the show as ‘Akshara’. Because of this character, he got a lot of love from the audience.

Now once again ‘Akshara’ is being entered in this show. But this time Akshara is not Hina Khan but a new face. This new face is giving a lot of competition to Hina Khan. Fans still remember Hina Khan, who played Akshara 12 years ago, for her work. The Akshara-Nitik track was remembered a lot even after the arrival of Kartik Naira track.

However, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan did such a great job in the Naira-Karthik pair that people accepted them instead of Naitik-Akshara. Now after Kartik Naira, Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopra is going to come up with a new track on this show.

Who is Pranali Rathod? In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali will be seen in the role of ‘Akshara’. Show makers have high expectations from Pranali Rathod. Pranali Rathod will be seen as the lead actress in the show.

Pranali’s look has also been revealed from the show. Recently a new promo of Yeh Rishta has been released. Pranali will be seen in the role of a cultured daughter on the show. But in real life the systems are extremely stylish and bold.

Let me tell you, before this, Saudamini was seen in the system show ‘Barrister Babu’. At the same time, the actress was also very much liked in ‘Pyaar Pehle Baar’ and ‘Jaat Na Poocho Prem’.

What Shivangi Joshi said: According to Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi has said about the characters of Naira and Seerat that the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has changed a lot in my life.

The people who got love by becoming Naira in the show did not diminish even after becoming Seerat. I will always be grateful to my audience for the love that Naira has received. Thank you very much Rajan Shahi sir, Star Plus and all my co-stars for trusting me so much.