Yeh Rishtya Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Akshara Epic Reply To Arohi As She Blames Her And Took Stand For Herself – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Why A Doctor Would Like A Girl Like You

Star Plus’ famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. The show is not only going ahead in the TRP race, but is also winning the hearts of the audience. Every day new twists and turns are coming in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. But the biggest explosion happened when in Tilak, Abhimanyu rejected Aarohi and held Akshara’s hand and cleared everyone’s confusion. Although the Tilak ceremony could not take place after this, but Aarohi turned red in anger.

The video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Aarohi is seen blaming Akshara. But the special thing is that this time even Akshara did not remain silent. Taking his own stand, he stopped speaking of Aarohi as well.

This viral video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has increased the excitement of the audience even more. It is seen in the video that after the departure of the Birla family, Akshara is crying while sitting and in the meantime Aarohi comes there. She blames her sister and says, “You have done all this intentionally. You must have done something, otherwise how can a doctor like an average girl.”

Akshara got furious after hearing Aarohi’s words. He left no stone unturned to give a befitting reply to Aarohi. Akshara said, “From your childhood till today, you have spoken a lot and I have heard a lot. But today I will listen. I am not the only one responsible for that misunderstanding, so don’t hold me responsible.” Apart from the Goenka family, the turmoil continued in the Birla family as well.

Abhimanyu’s father scolds his mother Manjari, saying, “What will a woman who never understands her husband understand a son.” On this, Manjari said, “And who does not understand his wife, what will he understand to a mother.” Abhimanyu’s father was enraged by this talk of Manjari and he raised his hand, but Abhi reached there at the last moment.