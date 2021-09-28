Yellen and Powell warn that the delta version is slowing down recovery.

Two of America’s top economic policymakers will warn lawmakers on Tuesday that the delta version of the coronavirus has slowed economic recovery, but will express optimism about the economy’s overall trajectory, according to prepared remarks.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome H. Powell, will testify before the Senate Banking Committee as the US economy is at a crossroads, with businesses facing labor shortages and consumers facing rising prices amid a resurgent pandemic. are doing. In the coming days, the Congress is also facing many legislative challenges, which may have an impact on the economy. These include expanding federal funding to avoid US government shutdowns, raising debt limits to prevent defaults on the country’s financial obligations, and passing President Biden’s infrastructure and social safety net packages.

“While our economy continues to expand and recapture a large portion of the jobs lost during 2020, significant challenges from the delta version stifle the pace of recovery and present substantial barriers to a vibrant economy,” Ms. Yellen says, according to her prepared remarks. “Still, I am optimistic about the medium-term trajectory of our economy, and I expect that we will return to full employment next year.”

The testimony would give Ms Yellen and Mr Powell a chance to publicly act on lawmakers to raise or suspend the country’s borrowing limits and to warn of disastrous consequences if the United States defaults on its obligations. Ms Yellen cautioned that the debt-limit crunch is undermining confidence in the United States and that a default, which could happen in mid-October, would cause irreparable damage to the economy.