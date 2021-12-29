Yellow Alert in Delhi by increasing the Covid-19 cases, schools colleges again closed

A “yellow alert” has been issued under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi witnessed the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a day. On Monday, after six months, the highest number of 331 cases of infection were reported in a single day and the infection rate reached 0.67 percent.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has declared a “yellow alert” in the national capital following a sharp rise in the cases of corona virus infection, due to which schools, colleges and training and coaching institutes will remain closed. While there has been a mixed response from parents to the development, on the other hand, school principals and other stakeholders including education experts have expressed concern over the widening gap in learning.

The DDMA had approved the GRAP in July considering the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi. A clear picture has been presented regarding the imposition and removal of restrictions under this scheme.

Schools, colleges, training and coaching institutes as well as libraries are to be closed under the “yellow alert”. Schools were reopened for students above Class VI from December 18 after schools were closed after pollution in Delhi reached alarming levels. The government had announced at that time that physical classes for students up to class V could be started from December 27.

Delhi Parents Association (DPA) president Aparajita Gautam said the frequent opening and closing of schools has had a “bad” impact on the mental health of students. Gautam said, “We all have seen the planning and implementation failure of the government this year. The frequent opening and closing of schools has definitely had a negative impact on the mental health of the students.”

All India Parents Association (AIPA) president Ashok Agarwal said the schools have been closed “without any justification or scientific basis”. He said, “It is understandable to be careful, but closing schools and colleges is not a solution. Schools are open in neighboring states, so what is special about closing schools in Delhi.

Tanya, a lawyer and mother of a class I student, tweeted, “It is quite clear that the Delhi government does not care about children and Kovid at all. Because he has once again decided to keep bars and restaurants open but close schools. Tanya has been vocal about the negative effects of prolonged school closures.