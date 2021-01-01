Yellow warning in UP: Yellow warning to me: Yellow warning in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, several districts, including the capital Lucknow, have been facing intense heat for the past few days. Increased humidity due to the heat caused by light drizzle has affected the condition of the people. In such a situation, the weather department has issued an alert with reassuring news on Tuesday. Yellow alerts have been issued by the meteorological department in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Hardoi and Kanpur.

Alerts issued to 14 districts including Lucknow and Hardoi

The meteorological department on Tuesday issued yellow warnings in Lucknow, Firozabad, Etawah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Hardoi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Varanasi and Kanpur districts. According to the meteorological department, torrential rains with strong winds are likely in these districts of UP. We will tell you that in the past, there was a slight drizzle in many parts of UP, then the heat also increased the humidity. But after an alert issued by the weather department on Tuesday, the people of the state are once again eager to get rid of the sun.

The torrential rains will start in 2 to 3 hours, the weather has changed in Lucknow

The meteorological department has issued an alert stating that torrential rains with strong winds will begin in the next two to three hours in known districts and areas of the state. During the rainy season, the winds will blow at a speed of 61 kilometers per hour. At the same time, black clouds began to form in the capital Lucknow. This will soon lead to torrential rains in Lucknow.