Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Premiere Recap “Half the Money” – Gadget Clock

Don't miss out Celebrity Mixer recap of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Premiere "Half the Money." The onslaught on the Duttons continues as everyone seeks answers and Rip makes a promise.

Are you wondering why Yellowstone is not on Paramount + or how to view Yellowstone online? Well … you can't see Yellowstone in Paramount + because of the licensing deal. However, you can watch Yellowstone on the Paramount Network through your cable provider (there is a difference between the two.)



Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Premiere “Half the Money”

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Premier, The Fate Of John Dutton, Kayes and Beth All are revealed. The season begins with a follow-up to John, who was shocked.

He is just aware, but he manages to write a few words describing the attacker with his blood Rip’s The truck that just pulled.

Meanwhile, Kayes was shot by several gunmen near the door of his office. In response, he throws a grenade that kills them.

Immediately, he telephoned Rip, who informed him of John’s message. Then, Kayes appeared with the sheriff to go deeper into it.

For this Beth, He manages to come out alive Schwartz and Meyer Office, who was determined to buy the Dutton family farm. And yet, this one comes at a cost. He was badly burned

Returning to the family farm, Kayes said Monica He must go to the lodging house to get the cover. Just as he decides, Monica and Tate He was attacked by a masked man.

Monica ends up in a struggle but probably gets worse with an injury. But Tate’s rent is much better. So much so that Tate shot him dead. The couple then at the lodging.

Things aren’t good there, though. It turns out that there was another assailant whom they discovered dead. Similarly, Jimmy Spilled, and Walker Shooting at someone.

Back in Cayce, he is still searching for the assassin who attacked John. He cut off their van, then fired.

The attackers were all killed, but Kayes was also wounded. He fell on the side of the road, leaving his fate at the mercy of circumstances. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Then in a flashback, an ancestor of Dotons rides a horse with two sons. They are confronted Of the Montana tribe Campsite, who are burying their father.

The implication is that we will see how it has created a ‘partnership’ between Dutton and him Chief Thomas Rainwater- Leader Confederate tribes of broken rock.

Going back to the present, we see John in the hospital. She is restless, Beth has learned that doctors do not believe she will regain consciousness. She then sees a boy CarterWhose father is also in the hospital.

After learning last season that she would not be able to conceive, Beth became protective of her. For example, Carter was with him during his last words to his father.

As we move on to another scene, a man hints that he knows what happened to Dutton. When he’s playing poker, Md Thomas kidnaps her at the behest of Rainwater. He was dragged through the field with his horse, hoping to find out the names of the attackers.

Mo thinks his tribe will be targeted after Dotons. Meanwhile, John is finally able to leave the hospital, but is crippled.

His spine was badly damaged and he could hardly use his fingers. After returning to the farm, he decided to return to work. John is not interested in taking any physiotherapy.

We then meet Kayes, who stands on the field to confirm that all Dutton survived. Soon, Beth goes to see Jamie and blames him for the attack.

She tells him she will end her life, after which she returns home Rip. The latter leaves very early in the morning with bad intentions in mind.

He comes across Rorke, An employee of Market Equities who wants to acquire land in Yellowstone, who is fishing. That’s when Rip opens a pot with a snake and before turning it towards Ryork. He was bitten and then broke.

The episode ends with Rip Walking Way. The Datons know they need to find their attackers.

What did you think of the Yellowstone Season 4 episode 1 premiere?

Date of broadcast: November 7, 2021

Yellowstone cast

Kevin Costner As John Dutton

As John Dutton Kelly Riley As Beth Dutton

As Beth Dutton Luke Grimes As Kayce Dutton

As Kayce Dutton Wes Bentley As Jamie Dutton

As Jamie Dutton Kelsey Asbil As Monica Dutton

As Monica Dutton Brecken Merrill As Tate Dutton

As Tate Dutton Cole Hauser As Rip Wheeler

As Rip Wheeler Gil Birmingham As Thomas Rainwater

As Thomas Rainwater Danny Houston As Dan Jenkins

Watch a new episode every week Paramount Network, See the list dates below. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2, Yellowstone restores and starts planning revenge. Rainwater gets an offer from a newcomer Rip gets a surprise!

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode Guide

The weather Episode Title Air date 4 10 “Grass on the street and weeds on the roof” TBD 4 9 “There is nothing fair” TBD 4 8 “No mercy for cowards” TBD 4 7 “Keep to the wolves” TBD 4 6 “I want to be her” TBD 4 5 “Under the red blanket” TBD 4 4 “Win or learn” TBD 4 3 “You are what I see.” November 14, 2021 4 2 “Phantom Pain” November 7, 2021 4 1 “Half the Money” Yellowstone Season 4 premieres November 7, 2021

Photo Credit: Paramount Network



