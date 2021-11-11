Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2 Recap “Phantom Pain” – Gadget Clock



Don’t miss out Celebrity Mixer recap of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2 “Phantom pain.” Yellowstone recovers and begins a plan of revenge. Rainwater gets an offer from a newcomer Rip gets a surprise. Miss you here!

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2 “Phantom Pain”

Already Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1The onslaught on the Duttons continues as everyone seeks answers and Rip makes a promise.

Warning … spoiler down!

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2, The episode continues with viewers knowing that the Datons have survived. John He continues to do the same, refusing to accept the medical advice he received.

He ends up riding a horse, during which he joins Kayes. The next person to know that Beth Suspicious Jamie Was responsible for the attack. He then defends Jamie by saying that he is trying to stop Yellowstone from being captured.

With that in mind, he told John Kayes to expel the men he blamed. Later, we see Jamie look at another plot of land near Yellowstone.

This means that Jamie intends to dominate the area and thus counteract Kayes’ initial thoughts.

In another scene, we see an airfield that received market equities the previous season.

During some routine excavations, workers see the remains of some people. Ouch. Don’t worry though, Alice Steele (Farm chairs representing market equity) There are big fish for frying.

It turns out that Market Equities could be one of the funds to attack Datton. Alice then meets Caroline, CEO, and let him know that historical research on the site may be delayed.

After this revelation, Caroline was met Thomas Rainwater To negotiate a deal. He tells her that he will finance her casino in exchange for taking clients to the airfield.

Going back to the farm, John hopes to find some business on his own. He is thinking of partnering with a horse dealer Travis Whitley.

Interested in John Travis because he was able to get closer to the developers from buying his farm. Thus, as a way to prevent this from happening to himself, John suggests that they start a horse business.

Kayce, however, is not impressed, believing they can’t afford it. Meanwhile, Beth has another problem. CarterThe boy she had seen in the previous episode was taken to the farm.

He told the sheriff that Beth had taken care of him. The small detail we overlooked is that Carter tried to steal from a store.

Beth must decide what to do with her. Rip She wants to leave, but when she tries to get him out, she realizes that there are some similarities between them: both were juvenile offenders.

For example, Rip decides to give him a job on the farm. The episode ends when Carter meets John, who then moves on to the sunset.

What did you think of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2? Let’s talk about Yellowstone Comment below! Missed an episode? Catch up with our recaps!

Date of broadcast: November 7, 2021

Yellowstone cast

Kevin Costner As John Dutton

Kelly Riley As Beth Dutton

Luke Grimes As Kayce Dutton

Wes Bentley As Jamie Dutton

Kelsey Asbil As Monica Dutton

Brecken Merrill As Tate Dutton

Cole Hauser As Rip Wheeler

Gil Birmingham As Thomas Rainwater

Danny Houston As Dan Jenkins

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode Guide

The weather Episode Title Air date 4 10 “Grass on the street and weeds on the roof” TBD 4 9 “There is nothing fair” TBD 4 8 “No mercy for cowards” TBD 4 7 “Keep to the wolves” TBD 4 6 “I want to be her” TBD 4 5 “Under the red blanket” TBD 4 4 “Win or learn” TBD 4 3 “You are what I see.” November 14, 2021 4 2 “Phantom Pain” November 7, 2021 4 1 “Half the Money” Yellowstone Season 4 premieres November 7, 2021

