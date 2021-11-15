Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Recap “All I See Is You” – Gadget Clock



Don't miss out Celebrity Mixer recap of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 "You are what I see." John seeks revenge with the help of some unexpected allies. Kayce solves a problem with an obsolete approach. Beth gives Carter his alternative. Jimmy is ready for a change.

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 “All I Is You”

Already Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2, Restores Yellowstone and begins a plan of revenge. Rainwater gets an offer from a newcomer Rip gets a surprise.

Warning … spoiler down!

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3, John We need to find those responsible for the attack on him and his family!

The episode begins with Kayes And Rip, Taking out a few men with authorities who they believe were responsible for the attack.

The camera then moves toward John, who is toasting himself warmly to the fire, showing him deep thought. He has a lot on his mind, because his mobility is not the same as before.

And in any case, he continues to reject the physiotherapy treatment advice he was given earlier. The next morning, John finally keeps an eye out Carter, Who is working as a healthy boy.

In an effort to make a good impression, Carter hopes to be first on the field. Sadly for him, Kayes beats him up. No worries, though, he will have plenty of chances to get one over on Kayes.

The latter has bigger things in mind. Kayes goes and talks Emmet, Who told him about his problems with his new neighbor. Someone entered but blocked his comfort by placing a cattle keeper next to him.

Therefore, Emmet can only use the facility by moving his cattle in a truck. It’s rarely effective on a farm, and with daily cost increases, it’s hitting its bottom line.

Something needs to be done. So what does Kayes do? Well, he’s just finished Humiliates him and buries the neighbor next to the cattle guards. There’s a lot to keep calm, but Kayce has a lot on her mind. His relationship with Monica Not going well.

She enters his room and sees him shaking. She is at the foot of the bed, e.g. Tate Hidden under it. Tate is still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, which he was Kidnapped by Beck Brothers The previous season.

Kayes has nothing to do with it, and so he pulls Tate to man him up in no uncertain terms. Tate composes it herself, but it’s no use blaming her for how much she hates Monica Kayes.

Accordingly, she tells him that she wants to go home and go out. They agreed that they would leave once Monica had had enough. Kayes, however, seems to have backed down.

On the contrary, Beth And Rip It’s okay to do great, until Carter starts to have a problem. The fact that they have just adopted a ‘boy’ has made them even more troubled. Beth takes Carter for shopping, but Rip warns her that she should be treated as an adult.

Not surprisingly, in the previous episode he tried to rob a shop. His affection does not last, because when Carter asks him to buy more than he was initially allowed, he eventually explodes.

Unfortunately for him, One woman had all the film in hand. Next label Beth is a bad mom, something that won’t help when she takes Carter illegally.

At night, Beth ends up being swallowed up by stress. He started drinking again, and Rip actually allowed his alcohol problem. Because both have enough Carter, Beth claims he sleeps in the barn.

The two end up being close, realizing that Carter may be a handful. Back to the main plot, John meets Md And Thomas Rainwater.

The other two believe they have captured the man, known as ‘Checkers’, behind the attack on the Dutton family. Moe and Thomas tell John that this guy was working for someone else, but they’re not sure who he is.

Although things are not so simple. It turns out that the checkers were hired by someone, then he hired the attackers in Dutton. As soon as his patience is tested, John decides that it will last for once. He takes the checkers to the train station.

But instead of just shooting him, he decides to offer to confront her. John puts a gun to the ground and then frees the man. When they both try to grab their own weapons, Shots were fired from both sides!

John emerges victorious, kills the man, as the episode ends The dead man is falling down a hillA

What did you think of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2? Let’s talk about Yellowstone Comment below! Missed an episode? Catch up with our recaps!

Date of broadcast: November 14, 2021

Yellowstone cast

Kevin Costner As John Dutton

As John Dutton Kelly Riley As Beth Dutton

As Beth Dutton Luke Grimes As Kayce Dutton

As Kayce Dutton Wes Bentley As Jamie Dutton

As Jamie Dutton Kelsey Asbil As Monica Dutton

As Monica Dutton Brecken Merrill As Tate Dutton

As Tate Dutton Cole Hauser As Rip Wheeler

As Rip Wheeler Gil Birmingham As Thomas Rainwater

As Thomas Rainwater Danny Houston As Dan Jenkins

