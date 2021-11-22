Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Recap “Winning or Learning” – Gadget Clock



Don't miss out Celebrity Mixer recap of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 "Win or learn." Jamie gets some amazing news, and Beth gets an offer. Jimmy settles down on the street. Tensions spread in the bunkhouse.

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 “Win or Learn”

Already Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3, John seeks revenge with the help of some unexpected allies. Kayce solves a problem with an obsolete approach. Beth gives Carter his alternative. Jimmy is ready for a change.

Warning … spoiler down!

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4, John And Kayes Heart to heart he gives Kayes a file that he has received Thomas Rainwater A man known Regins.

John Asha Kayes can ask Jamie To interrogate him and go to the bottom of the attack. John, still not fully convinced by Jamie, asks Kayes to do it on his behalf.

Meanwhile, John asks Kayes to correct his family relationship. Don’t want to see him lose Monica And Tate. But since things are clearly not in the right place, Kayes feels as if he has already lost them.

This is why Kayes pays attention to Jamie. Maybe he can do just that. Kayes tries his best not to mess things up after bringing the file.

He knows that Jamie did not ask them after the attack, but Jamie was busy trying to prevent the “authorities” from focusing on the retaliatory killing of the militia by the Duttans, even though they were in self-defense.

With that brief moment of annoyance, Case hands over the file and tells Jamie that John wants him to interrogate Regins. Jamie happily agrees that the two brothers have left on good terms.

After leaving, Kayes goes home and finds Tate bathing Monica. Yes, Tate’s PTSD has gotten so bad that she can’t bathe herself. Knowing that things are not going well, Kayes suggests that they all go to his grandfather Felix Home.

Maybe a change of scenery will do them good, but only for a short time, as Kayes mentioned. Monica starts packing, but John is not sure if her son will ever return. After all, John begged her to save his family, and Kayes did just that.

Meanwhile, Beth There is a meeting with the CEO of Market Equities Caroline. The two powerful women pull it out with each other and make a seemingly compromise.

Caroline wants to join the Beth Board to facilitate the expansion of tourism in Montana. In return, Beth wants Caroline’s shares in market equity. Hopefully Yellowstone will be safe now, as Beth will make them millions.

He tells John how working for the ‘enemy’ can benefit them by destroying them from within. But Beth realizes that the offer could be too good to be true.

On the farm, Lloyd Things end up being a mess. With Rip Not currently there, he asked the rest to bring the cattle back to the stables. It turns out that these were the patients he mentioned. That’s hardly a good look for a business.

When they all get together, John and Rip give him a dressing in front of everyone. Walker, On the other hand, knew it was a bad idea. He told them to leave far away from the stables.

Lloyd and Walker but as chief, the two wars are over. Rip breaks it down before reminding them that ‘no fighting’ is tolerated on the farm.

After confronting Lloyd and Walker, Rip turns his attention to her Carter. He gave her an ultimatum. Either clear his work and win them over, or he’s out. Ouch! So much for their so-called ‘sons’.

With episode throwing up Lots of curves, Jamie Riggins finds the mother of everything in the case file. It turns out that his former cell-mate was no more Garrett Randall, Who could be Jamie’s biological father.

So will John be able to trust Jamie and where is Jamie’s loyalty?

What did you think of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4? Let’s talk about Yellowstone Comment below! Missed an episode? Catch up with our recaps!

Date of broadcast: November 21, 2021

Yellowstone cast

Kevin Costner As John Dutton

As John Dutton Kelly Riley As Beth Dutton

As Beth Dutton Luke Grimes As Kayce Dutton

As Kayce Dutton Wes Bentley As Jamie Dutton

As Jamie Dutton Kelsey Asbil As Monica Dutton

As Monica Dutton Brecken Merrill As Tate Dutton

As Tate Dutton Cole Hauser As Rip Wheeler

As Rip Wheeler Gil Birmingham As Thomas Rainwater

As Thomas Rainwater Danny Houston As Dan Jenkins

Watch a new episode every week Paramount Network, See the list dates below.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode Guide

The weather Episode Title Air date 4 10 “Grass on the street and weeds on the roof” TBD 4 9 “There is nothing fair” TBD 4 8 “No mercy for cowards” TBD 4 7 “Keep to the wolves” TBD 4 6 “I want to be her” December 5, 2021 4 5 “Under the red blanket” November 28, 2021 4 4 “Win or learn” November 21, 2021 4 3 “You are what I see.” November 14, 2021 4 2 “Phantom Pain” November 7, 2021 4 1 “Half the Money” Yellowstone Season 4 premieres November 7, 2021

