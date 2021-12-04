Yes, There’s a Blizzard Warning in Hawaii. No, It’s Not That Weird.
When the National Weather Service predicted that Hawaii could receive more than 12 inches of snow over the weekend, the mere idea created dramatic headlines, with ice caps on Waikiki beach and surfers trembling in heavy boots and parks.
But the cold forecast tells a different story.
Snow is expected on the Big Island peaks, which are more than 11,000 feet high – even on a tropical island.
“Remember, no one lives there,” said Maureen Ballard, a meteorologist with the Honolulu Meteorological Service. “We get snow there every year.”
Some local on social media Expressed displeasure With the respiratory reactions of people on the mainland.
“Oh, oh, calm down,” one woman wrote on Twitter. “I was born and raised on the Big Island of Hawaii. We get snow on the summit of Mauna Kea almost every winter.”
However, snow forecasts for Hawaii are not available in most parts of the country Meteorologists across the country were shocked.
To clarify the contrast, the weather service Posted a map of the United States States are showing hundreds or thousands of days since the blizzard warning was issued. The last time a blizzard warning was issued in Hawaii was 2018, Ms. Ballard said.
The service has warned people not to travel in the area unless there is an emergency.
“Travel should be limited to emergencies,” the agency said. “If you want to travel, keep a winter survival kit with you. If you get stuck, stay with your vehicle. ”
The meteorological service said the blizzard was expected to bring winds of more than 100 miles per hour and snowfall was expected until 6 a.m. local time on Sunday.
The same storm system responsible for the blizzard also brought rain to the region, which is a welcome sight in the Big Island, which is reeling from a severe drought.
But there was also the possibility of flooding, and the weather service issued a flood watch for the entire island chain by Tuesday.
“The blizzard is catching the attention of the country, but it’s not as effective as the rain,” said Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster for the service.
Adam Wentrob, a spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said that since only a small portion of the mountain’s surface had developed, the winter eruption would have “extremely limited effects on the population.”
“We are looking at the rest of the storm system with more concern, as there is a possibility of sudden flooding and landslides,” he said.
Ms. Ballard said the cold caused temperatures in Honolulu to be lower than usual.
Mr Birchard said Saturday night’s low was 55 degrees. The last time it was cold was in December 1962, when the temperature dropped to 54 degrees.
“We have a cold version,” Ms. Ballard said. “I’m looking forward to going to bed today. I will get a hug under the blanket. ”
