Yes, There’s a Blizzard Warning in Hawaii. No, It’s Not That Weird.

“Travel should be limited to emergencies,” the agency said. “If you want to travel, keep a winter survival kit with you. If you get stuck, stay with your vehicle. ”

The meteorological service said the blizzard was expected to bring winds of more than 100 miles per hour and snowfall was expected until 6 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The same storm system responsible for the blizzard also brought rain to the region, which is a welcome sight in the Big Island, which is reeling from a severe drought.

But there was also the possibility of flooding, and the weather service issued a flood watch for the entire island chain by Tuesday.

“The blizzard is catching the attention of the country, but it’s not as effective as the rain,” said Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster for the service.

Adam Wentrob, a spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said that since only a small portion of the mountain’s surface had developed, the winter eruption would have “extremely limited effects on the population.”