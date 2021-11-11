‘Yes, we have come here to see Burj Khalifa,’ the Indian veteran took a jibe at the former England captain when New Zealand reached the final

England was a strong contender to win the T20 World Cup title. However, he failed to defend his score of 166 for 4 in the semi-final. New Zealand chased down the target in 19 overs despite Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson losing two early wickets.

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has taken a jibe at former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Wasim Jaffer is very active on Twitter. He is known for speaking differently and sharing special memes. He mocked Kevin Pietersen for an old tweet of his after England’s exit in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Actually, former England captain Kevin Pietersen made a tweet on 2 November 2021. In this tweet, he wrote, ‘Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. But and it is quite big, but this match should be played on the used wicket of Sharjah. If there is a match elsewhere, the trophy should be handed over to England, just as the trophy should be handed over to Chelsea this time in the EPL (English Premier League).

However, New Zealand defeated England in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After this, Wasim Jaffer found Kevin Pietersen’s old tweet and retweeted it on 11 November 2021. He shared a meme on it. The picture of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was made in the meme. He was smiling. It was written on the picture, ‘Yes, we have come here just to see Burj Khalifa’.

This answer of Wasim Jaffer won the hearts of the users on social media. England had won 4 out of five matches before the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup. Their only defeat was at the hands of South Africa. England won the T20 World Cup in 2010.

England won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019. He defeated New Zealand in the final itself. That final was not decided even after 102 overs were bowled. After this, the winner was chosen on the basis of the boundaries put by both the teams.

In that process the England team was successful in beating. However, this time nothing of the sort happened. New Zealand took England out of the tournament by winning by 5 wickets in a very exciting match. New Zealand has reached the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time.

