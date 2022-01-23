Yet another TV show features a character having a heart attack on a Peloton



Spoilers forward for And Simply Like That… and Billions.

Peloton actually can’t catch a break. Not solely did rumors it’s briefly suspending manufacturing of its linked bikes and treadmills ship the inventory plunging on Thursday, however — in a plot twist worthy of the massive display screen — a second TV show character has been proven having a heart attack whereas using a Peloton. This comes simply over a month after a beloved character from Intercourse and the Metropolis was killed off after a exercise on one of many firm’s bikes.

Mr. Massive’s ghost rides once more to hang-out Peloton

Within the season six premiere of Billions (out there in an early launch through streaming, together with without spending a dime on YouTube, forward of the show’s common Sunday night time time slot), the character Wags’ Peloton experience is interrupted by EMTs who inform him he’s having a heart attack. (The medics have been known as by his bosses who have been secretly getting heart fee knowledge from an Oura-like ring and initially suspect a totally different sort of late-night exercise.) When he returns to the workplace, he even makes a reference to the now-infamous scene from final month: “I’m not going out like Mr. Massive!” he triumphantly proclaims to his co-workers.

Mr. Massive could also be gone from And Simply Like That, however he’s been haunting Peloton. First, in fact, was the fictional character’s loss of life, which damage the corporate’s very actual inventory costs. Then, Peloton tried to shortly flip the state of affairs round with an advert that includes Ryan Reynolds and Mr. Massive’s actor, Chris Noth. The advert instantly calls out the show, explaining the well being advantages of normal biking and ending with “he’s alive.” Days later, Peloton scrubbed the advert from the web after two ladies accused Noth of sexual assault.

Billions utilizing virtually the identical plot level as And Simply Like That is totally coincidental, based on The New York Instances. The scene was apparently written and shot early final 12 months, and the road about Mr. Massive was dubbed in after the very fact. At the same time as somebody who doesn’t watch Billions, this serendipity is pleasant — although I don’t think about Peloton would agree. Whereas the corporate hasn’t blamed Wag’s extravagant way of life for the heart situation, it did level out to the Instances the virtues of a good cardio exercise.

I’m inclined to agree. I’m feeling nice after the ab exercise that laughing about this entire state of affairs has given me.