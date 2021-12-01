Yezdi comeback to be separated from Jawa One of three models to compete with adventure tourer Himalyan

Yezdi and Jawa have parted ways. Actually, now both these bikes will be introduced in the market by different companies. It is being told that Yezdi’s elder brother Jawa Motorcycle has evicted it from his house. After which Yezdi has started preparing to launch three models in the Indian market. These bikes can be offered in a retro look like Royal Enfield.

This is the whole matter of Yezdi and Jawa – Yezdi and Jawa bikes belong to the Classic Legends family. Recently, after the confirmation of Yezdi’s return to the Indian market, Jawa Motorcycles tweeted that it has evicted his real brother Yezdi from the house. Because he’s a real bad boy, now he and Jawa’s path is completely different.

The sign of the split between these two was received some time back. When Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends tweeted and said that .. in some time we will make another brother return home. What do you say.. In fact, ever since Mahindra and Mahindra Group invested in Classic Legends, both of them were being speculated to return to the Indian market. Jawa has already knocked in the Indian market. At the same time, in early 2021, Classic Legends applied for the Yezdi Roadking trademark.

Design of Yezdi Adventure Motorcycle – Yezdi is going to make these bikes very attractive. In which round LED headlight will be available with a long windscreen. Along with this, the turn indicators will be sharp like a fork. Along with this, the fuel tank will be quite big in this bike. In which retro look has been given through crease lines and chrome. This bike from Yezdi seems to be heavily influenced by the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Specifications of Yezdi Adventure Motorcycle – The images reveal that the bike will have a digital instrument cluster. The bike is also expected to get all-LED lights while hand guards could also be standard.

Engine of Yezdi adventure motorcycle – This bike is likely to be given a 334cc, liquid-cooled engine. Which generates 30.6hp power and 32.7Nm torque. Apart from this, the chassis will be brand new, quite comfortable for a long journey. The bike gets dual-purpose tires on 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wire spike rims.