Yo or Hell No? Dakota Johnson in an Emerald Green Satin Jacket by Gucci

Are we swooning over Dakota Johnson these days? Hell yea! The Fifty Shades of Grey actress is busy making some stunning appearances and we can’t help but keep ogling at all of her pictures. While her Met Gala avatar was just fine, nothing extraordinary, to be honest, her usual appearances are delightfully chic and look extremely radiant. A connoisseur of Gucci, Johnson is busy flaunting the brand’s latest designs – the recent being a chic emerald green satin jacket. Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian’s Shimmery Gown by Balenciaga at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Dakota was earlier clicked in New York wearing an emerald green satin jacket with a black t-shirt and ankle-length pants. The look was extremely formal but looked alluring on the beauty. She further accessorised her look with black heels, a matching sling bag and a delicate necklace. With coral lips, highlighted cheeks, light eye makeup and hair tied in a messy bun, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Chrissy Teigen in Her White Alexandre Vauthier Gown for a Dinner Date With John Legend.

Dakota’s formal but charming look definitely gets a big ‘yay’ from us and while we are busy drooling over her pictures, why don’t you tell us your views about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is the look too boring for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

