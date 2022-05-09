Yo or Hell No? Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the Premiere of Bleat in Athens



After making a rather disappointing style statement at the Met Gala 2022 in NYC, Emma Stone was off to Greece to attend the premiere of her shor movie. Bleat. While she earlier impressed us with her smart formal but glamorous choice, it was her second outfit for the event that looked more mesmerising. Emma turned into a beautiful Louis Vuitton muse once again where she picked a powder blue gown for her movie premiere in Athens, Greece. Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian’s Shimmery Gown by Balenciaga at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Emma Stone’s powder blue chiffon gown by Louis Vuitton looked rather angelic on her. She looked like a Greek goddess in her off-shoulder flowy gown paired with a contrasting red belt. She further styled her radiant outfit by picking delicate earrings and no additional jewellery. With soft pink lips, blushed cheeks, light eye makeup and a simple hairdo, she completed her look further. Emma’s angelic avatar was definitely the talk of the night and we sure can’t stop admiring her new pictures. Yo or Hell No? Dakota Johnson in an Emerald Green Satin Jacket by Gucci.

Emma Stone at the Bleat Movie Premiere

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly going gaga over her new outfit, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too subtle for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

