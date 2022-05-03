Yo or Hell No? Keerthy Suresh in Massimo Dutti for Saanikaayidham Promotions



On days when Keerthy Suresh isn’t blowing your minds with her acting calibre, she’s carving an impression with her fashion choices. While the pretty lady has always been a devotee of ethnic fashion, sarees, in particular, she chose a rather glamorous outfit this time around. Suresh who is busy with Saanikaayidham promotions these days, chose a stunning three-piece suit from the house of Massimo Dutti and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal’s Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

If denim is your thing or you simply like the way it looks or feels then Keerthy Suresh’s new outfit is the one for y’all. It was a classic three-piece design with ankle-length pants, a waistcoat and a matching blazer to go with it. Styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy’s outfit was accessorised by the chunky gold layered necklace and white sandals to go with. With blushed cheeks, nude, glossy lips, well-defined brows and a messy hairdo, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anamika Khanna for ‘The Fame Game’ Promotions.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keerthy Suresh’s simple yet powerful look deserves all your attention and while she scored high on our fashion meter, what’s your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too dull for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

