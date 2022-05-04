Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani’s Classic White Co-ord Set by Mishru for Salman Khan’s Eid Party



While the reports of Kiara Advani parting ways with beau Sidharth Malhotra recently surfaced online, the lovebirds were quick to quash them all. Kiara was amongst the many guests at Salman Khan’s Eid bash hosted at his residence on the night of May 3, 2022. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Kangana Ranaut and Jacqueline Fernandez, all the big league stars were spotted celebrating the auspicious occasion with Khan at the venue but Kiara’s outfit for the night had our attention. Yo or Hell No? Sonam Kapoor in Her All Christian Dior Look.

Now, the usual notion is to wear a sharara for an Eid party which Genelia D’Souza rightfully did. But when it comes to Kiara and her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, the word ‘typical’ doesn’t find a place in their dictionary. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star instead chose pristine white separates for the big night. Kiara paired her embellished choli with plain white wide-leg pants and a matching cape to go with. The outfit was designed by the house of Mishru and it was definitely different from what we have seen earlier.

Kiara Advani at Salman Khan’s Eid Bash

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara further accessorised her outfit with a chunky silver necklace and no earrings. With blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, nude lips, well-defined brows and soft, open hair, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Parineeti Chopra’s Monochrome Saree By Masaba Gupta.

While Kiara’s outfit for the night gets tons of love from our side, what’s your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it looked dull for the Eid celebration? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

