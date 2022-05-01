Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian’s Shimmery Gown by Balenciaga at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner



After marking their red carpet attendance at the premiere of the new Hulu show, The Kardashians in the LA, Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson graced another beautiful event as a couple. The couple was recently clicked at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner night and their sharp looks from the night had our attention. While the comedian chose a dapper black suit with a tie for the event, Kim K chose her favourite brand one more time. Yo or Hell No? Chrissy Teigen in Her White Alexandre Vauthier Gown for a Dinner Date With John Legend.

The reality TV star wore a shimmery bodycon gown from the house of Balenciaga for her big appearance and it was a whistle-worthy avatar. The high-neck, sleeveless gown perfectly accentuated her curvy figure and her delicate ear studs amplified its look further. With blushed cheeks, nude lips, shimmery eyelids, well-defined brows and wet curly hair, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior for ‘The Northman’ Premiere.

Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian’s glamorous avatar for the night was the talk of the town and her mushy PDA with Pete Davidson was like a cherry on the cake. While her safe but charming look gets a thumbs up from us, what’s your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too boring for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

