Yo Yo Honey Singh Appears Before Thirty Thousand Courts: Yo Yo Honey Singh Appears Before Thirty Thousand Courts

Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared in Delhi’s Haj Hazari Court on Friday. His wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against him. Honey Singh arrived with his lawyers for the hearing.

Shalini Talwar alleged that she has been physically and mentally abused and many such incidents have taken place. He has demanded Rs 20 crore as compensation.



Shalini cried in court

Earlier, during the hearing of the case, Shalini Talwar cried in court and told Magistrate Tania Singh that she gave her husband Hani Singh 10 years and always stood by his back but he left her. Honey did not appear in court during the hearing, and his counsel stated that Singer was not in good health. In the wake of the domestic violence case, the court asked Honey to submit his medical records and income tax report.



Honey was saddened by his wife’s allegations

Honey then released his statement on his wife’s allegations. He has said the allegations are a conspiracy to defame and defame. Honey said, ‘I am sad and saddened by the false allegations made by my wife Shalini Talwar. Strong allegations have been made. I have been in the industry for 15 years and have worked with artists across the country.



Honey said – full faith in the judiciary

Honey added, ‘Everyone knows about my relationship with my wife, who has been part of my crew for 10 years. She always came with me to my shoots, events and meetings. I deny the allegations but will not say more because the case is in court. I have full faith in the justice system of the country and I am sure the truth will come out soon.