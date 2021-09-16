Yo Yo Honey Singh divorce case: Delhi court issues notice to Yo Yo Honey Singh in domestic violence case barring third party from creating UAE property
The application also states that Honey Singh has executed the General Power of Attorney dated 19 November 2019 duly registered in the UAE (UAE) on behalf of the petitioner / Shalini Talwar and has given him all his movable and rights and control over real estate. On behalf of Shalini Talwar, advocate Sandeep Kapoor, senior partner Karanjawala & Co., advocate Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap are fighting the case.
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared in Delhi’s Thirty Thousand Court on the last date of hearing in a domestic violence case. After more than an hour-long discussion in the chamber with Honey Singh and his wife, the court in its order said that both the parties have mutually decided that the petitioner will be married to his 2 lawyers and security officer. Visit the house. Sunday, September 5 to handle luggage with essential staff. The petitioner will take all his belongings from his father-in-law’s house to his place of convenience. Everyone will be videographed. The court has scheduled the case for hearing on September 28 to hear prayers at the petitioner’s residence as well as arguments on the question of interim compensation.
