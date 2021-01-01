Yo Yo Honey Singh: Siddharth Shukla Death Shocks Yo Yo Honey Singh Posted Teaser Release

Famous rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was to release the teaser of his new ‘Kanta Lag’ on Thursday, September 3, 2021. But due to the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla, Honey Singh has postponed the release date of the teaser. Apart from Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar will be seen in the teaser of ‘Kanta Laga’.

The song ‘Kanta Lag’ was earlier scheduled to be released on Thursday at 3 pm, but now it will be released on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3 pm. Both Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar have shared Kanta Lagu’s poster on their social media accounts. Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “Due to the sad demise of our darling Siddharth Shukla, we have postponed the teaser of Kanta Laga Ke till 3 pm on September 5th.”



In particular, Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Wednesday evening. Siddharth was later admitted to Cooper Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. His body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy report is received on Friday.

