Yo Yo Honey Singh: Yo Yo Honey Singh announces new party song Kanta with Neha Kakkar Honey Singh announces ‘Kanta Laga’ party anthem with Neha Kakkar

Yo Yo Honey Singh was accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini Talwar a few days back. Now Honey Singh has announced his new music video by sharing a post on his Instagram account. Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote in his post that I am going to make a music video with Kakkar siblings – Neha and Tony. The three singers have come together for the party song ‘Kanta Lag’. Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a post on his Instagram account. The caption with the post reads, ‘Get ready for the biggest collage of the year! Coming soon. ‘



Yo Yo Honey Singh had earlier made headlines when he was accused of assaulting his wife Shalini. Honey Singh then shared a post on social media explaining. Sharing his post on social media, Honey Singh wrote, ‘The allegations made against me and my family by my partner of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar, are all false. And these allegations have made me very sad.

Singh said in his statement that despite criticism on many fronts, he had never issued any public statement or press note before, however, this time he decided to do so because his family – parents and sister were also accused. Honey Singh has said that all the allegations made by his wife are shameful and reprehensible.

