Yoga break during work: Government tells employees to take 5 minute yoga break, download AYUSH Ministry’s Y-break app: Need a break for yoga during work? No problem, download the Y-Break app, instructions to government employees

Soon there will be a big change in the way employees work in government offices. Now yoga is going to be an essential part of his life. Employees will get a 5 minute break for yoga during work. According to a News18 report, the government has asked all its employees to download the Wi-Break app. After downloading this app, they can take a 5 minute yoga break. This app is created by the Ministry of AYUSH. The government has taken such a step to promote it.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) issued the order two days ago. In this, the department has asked all the ministries to promote the app. According to the order issued on September 2, ‘the government wants to raise awareness about the Wi-Break app. It is intended to be used by as many people as possible. Employees in all sectors (both public and private) should take advantage of this. In view of this, all the Ministries and Departments of the Government of India are requested to promote the Y-Break Protocol in their respective countries.



As per the order, necessary guidelines should be issued in this regard. Employees should be asked to download the Y-Break app. This is an Android based app. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The Ministry of AYUSH recently launched this mobile app. It was inaugurated in a grand ceremony. It was attended by six ministers. DOPT Minister Jitendra Singh was also present on the occasion. He had requested Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to enact a five-minute law on yoga in the workplace so that people could take advantage of it.

The ministers present at the scene gave a demonstration of the yogasanas mentioned in the paper. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that this app has a lot of potential. It will spread like wildfire. AYUSH Minister Sarvanand Sonowal had said that the five-minute yoga protocol was specially designed for working professionals. Its purpose is to increase production. This is only possible when the workplace stress is reduced and employees feel refreshed. The protocol includes some asanas, pranayama and meditation.

Sonowal had said on September 1, “We know that corporate professionals often feel stressed because of their work. Employees in other sectors have similar problems. This Y-Break app has been developed keeping in mind the working population. This will give employees a little relief in the workplace.