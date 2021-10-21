Yogendra Yadav from United Kisan Morcha suspended for a month, met the family of BJP worker killed in Lakhimpur violence

Yogendra Yadav had met the family of BJP worker Shubham Mishra, who was killed in the Lakhimpur violence. Ever since Yogendra Yadav took this step, since then he was being opposed among the farmers.

Yogendra Yadav from United Kisan Morcha has been suspended for one month. The Kisan Morcha has taken this action because Yogendra Yadav had met the family of BJP worker Shubham Mishra, who was killed in the Lakhimpur violence. Ever since Yogendra Yadav took this step, since then he was being opposed among the farmers and demand for action was being raised against him.

Let us tell you that recently the case of Lakhimpur violence in the country was very heated. Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav also visited the house of BJP worker Shubham Mishra, who was killed in the violence and shared pictures with his family members on his Twitter account. Yadav had also written during this time that we went to the house of BJP worker Shubham Mishra but the family did not get angry with us, just asked with a sad heart, are we not farmers? What was wrong with our child?

Who is Yogendra Yadav

Yogendra Yadav is a social activist and election analyst. He was a member of Aam Aadmi Party till 2015 but was expelled from AAP in the same year. After this, he along with Prashant Bhushan founded the Swaraj Abhiyan organization. This organization works on the issues of serious problems of Indian farmers.

It is worth noting that on October 3, 4 farmers and a journalist were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, when a car ran over the protesting farmers, during which 4 BJP workers were also killed. The allegations of this violence are against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, in which Ashish has also been arrested.

Let us tell you that in the Lakhimpur violence case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the working style of the UP government. The court has said that it seems that the state government is dragging its feet in this matter. On this comment of the court, Rajya Sabha MP of Bharatiya Janata Party Subramanian Swamy has written in one of his tweets that, those who are trying to remove Yogi from the post of CM, this has given them a chance.