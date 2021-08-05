yogeshwar-dutt-tweets-to-congratulate-deepak-punia-even-after-loss-in-bronze-medal-match-of-tokyo-olympics- Former Olympian congratulates Deepak Poonia for losing bronze medal, mistake BJP leader deleted tweet after being caught

In the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, where Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya gave India a silver medal after losing in the final. In the 86kg category, Wrestler Deepak Poonia missed out on a medal by losing the bronze medal match. Wrestler and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt, who won a bronze medal for India at the 2012 London Olympics, was confused about this. Yogeshwar Dutt actually posted on Twitter instead of Ravi Dahiya congratulating Deepak Poonia for winning the medal.

Posting on Twitter, Yogeshwar Dutt wrote, ‘Inspirational Jeet Deepak Punia, congratulations on winning the bronze medal, proud occasion.’

Perhaps Yogeshwar did not get the update that Deepak Poonia has lost his bronze medal match. However, after a few minutes, he also deleted his tweet.

If we talk about the defeat of Deepak Poonia, then there is definitely an atmosphere of despair in the whole country due to his defeat. But his family members are boosting his morale considering his defeat as their strength. Talking to the media, his father has told this defeat of his son as his victory.

Deepak Poonia’s father said, ‘We are not even accepting defeat. This equals his victory. We will tell our son that this is not a defeat, consider it a victory and take its revenge next time. His age is only 22 years, he will take revenge for this defeat next time. We are not giving up. He went for the first time, he will do a lot in the coming time. He will play till 2032.

It is worth mentioning that in the gold medal match, Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya had to be satisfied with the silver medal after losing to Javur of ROC. In the bronze medal match, Deepak Poonia was defeated by Najim of San Marino 4-2 in the 86kg category. With this, Deepak’s dream of winning the bronze medal was shattered.





