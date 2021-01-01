Yogi Adityanath Abba Jaan Commentary: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Yogi Abba Jaan Commentary

A new controversy has arisen over the statement of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Opposition parties have targeted the UP chief minister, while the BJP has come forward to defend Yogi. A BJP spokesperson said that the Chief Minister’s statement was being misinterpreted, while Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “This is not the time for Abba Ka Dabba politics.”

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, ‘Abba ka dabba politics is not the time. This is the politics of inclusive development. No matter who the government is, no one today can say that there is discrimination in development. Everyone is getting the same benefits of development. These people see polarization in everyone. We are fighting on the issue of development. What’s in the box in Abba? Where is the polarization coming from?

‘Why do Abba Jan bother Muslim well-wishers?’

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The UP chief minister did not take any cartoons about the community. Iftar was used in government offices and residences with mesh hats. He used to politicize Muslims. He was asked. He used to call himself Abba Jaan. Is it right if you say this dear father in English and is it wrong if you say ‘Abba Jaan’?

Opponents of the yogi’s targetOn Sunday, CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multi-crore projects in Kushinagar and Sant Kabir Nagar districts. He lashed out at the opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP), without naming names, saying the pro-Taliban racist mentality of firing on Ram devotees would not be tolerated by the people of the state.

Without naming the Samajwadi Party chief, he alleged that “those who call themselves ‘Abba Jaan’ were robbing the jobs of the poor. The whole family used to go for recovery with a bag. He who swallows the rations of the poor will go to prison.